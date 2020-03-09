Menu
Young riders join in the fun at the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club club day on Sunday. Photos by Terry Hill.
Sport

90+ PHOTOS: Motocross club day attracts new riders

Timothy Cox
9th Mar 2020 11:14 AM
YOUNG riders took to the dirt during the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club’s first club day of 2020 at the weekend.

About 100 people took part in the event at Mosquito Creek on Sunday.

Club secretary Nicole Corney said improvements to the track had helped attract riders old and new.

“The day was really awesome,” she said. “The new track changes brought a lot of riders in.

“We’ve got bigger and better obstacles, tons of dirt put on the track, and 12 bikes across going together.

“We had people who haven’t been members of the club for six years re-enter. Really cool to see.”

The Motorcycle Club’s next event, at which 300 riders are expected, will be the CQMX Round on April 4 and 5.

