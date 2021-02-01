$90m Isaac coal project reaches crucial next stage

A proposed mine tipped to strengthen regional Queensland's economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has reached a crucial next stage.

Stanmore Coal announced during its latest quarterly update the amended Environmental Impact Statement for the Isaac Downs project had been finalised.

The Department of Environment and Science is now preparing the assessment report.

Stanmore Coal estimates mining approvals will be finalised by mid-2021, with construction to start in the second half of the year.

The $90 million Isaac Downs open-cut mine is expected to support 250 construction jobs and 300 operational jobs.

The project is being developed as a satellite operation for the Isaac Plains Complex and will produce 2.5 million tonnes per annum of primarily coking coal.

Isaac Downs was declared a 'prescribed project' in August last year.

A Queensland minister can declare a prescribed project if it is of large economic and social benefit to Queensland or a region.

At the time, then-Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher said the declaration meant the Co-ordinator-General could intervene in state and local government approval processes to ensure the project proceeded in a timely manner.

