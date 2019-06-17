$99 flights to ‘the new Bali’ just dropped

It's got the laidback vibes of Bali 30 years ago - and now the latest flight sale is letting Aussies get there for under $100.

AirAsia has just launched its BIG Sale - targeting Australian travellers with cheap fares on seven routes, all priced under $170.

Cheapest of all are AirAsia's newly launched Perth-Lombok flights, with fares starting at $99.

The Indonesian island has long been overlooked by travellers in favour of neighbouring Bali, but with AirAsia kicking off direct flights from Perth to Lombok this month - the first direct connection since Jetstar pulled out of the route in 2014 - visitor numbers are tipped to grow.

Lombok has also been identified by the Indonesian Government as one of 10 "new Bali" tourism focus destinations, with investment flowing to the island in the wake of last year's devastating earthquake.

"Blissful beaches, top surfing and dive sites, and picturesque mountains are now easily accessible for Australians and I encourage those looking to book their next holiday to consider Lombok," said AirAsia Indonesia CEO Dendy Kurniawan, launching the Lombok flights last week.

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LOMBOK

BETTER THAN BALI: WHY I LOVE LOMBOK

13 TRICKS TO BAG A DIRT CHEAP FLIGHT

Lombok is often likened to the Bali of 30 years ago.

Western Australians aren't the only Aussies being lured with new bargain airfares. Also up for grabs are direct flights from Brisbane to Bangkok, which launch next week, priced from $169.

Meanwhile, east coasters can snap up flights to Kuala Lumpur from $139 from the Gold Coast and Melbourne (Avalon) and $149 from Sydney. From Perth, KL flights start at $119 and there are Bali flights from $109.

AirAsia's BIG Sale includes five million seats across the network, and the airline is waiving credit card processing fees for customers who use the BigClick payment method (which saves your credit card details for future purchases).

The sale continues until 2am (AEST) Thursday, June 20, with flights available for travel between November 1, 2019 and September 8, 2020.

AIRASIA BIG SALE FARES FROM AUSTRALIA:

Perth to Lombok from $99

Perth to Bali from $109

Perth to Kuala Lumpur from $119

Melbourne (Avalon) to Kuala Lumpur from $139

Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur from $139

Sydney to Kuala Lumpur from $149

Brisbane to Bangkok from $169

For full details or to book visit airasia.com

BEST PLACES TO STAY IN LOMBOK

10 'NEW BALI' DESTINATIONS WITHOUT THE CROWDS

AUSTRALIA, IT'S TIME TO LEAVE BALI BEHIND