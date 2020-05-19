A $3mill investment into road safety across the region

COMMUNITIES can apply for a share in $3 million being invested into Driver Reviver sites across the country.

The Australian Government has committed the funds to upgrade the lifesaving rest sites in a bid to improve road safety.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the sites across the region provided a much-needed break and cuppa for drivers, their families and friends “to help keep all our road users safe by tackling driver fatigue”.

“This funding is available at a critical time for these reviver sites, which will start opening to the community again as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease,” he said.

The first round of funding has $3 million available for Driver Reviver site owners to install signs promoting road safety messaging and raising awareness of the sites.

Assistant Minister Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the sites were important to make our roads safer.

“Driver fatigue has been identified as one of the ‘Fatal Five’ road safety factors that contribute to road trauma, contributing to up to 30 per cent of all deaths and severe injuries on our roads,” he said.

“That is why we are investing in Driver Reviver sites across the country, with $1.2 million already provided through the Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund, $3 million in this grant round.

“A second round of funding to make a further $5 million available for even broader on-site upgrades, prioritising bushfire-affected sites and fitting out new sites to expand the program.

“Funding better signage and amenities for Driver Reviver locations to encourage drivers to stop and take a break will help tackle driver fatigue to reduce the number of road fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.”

Driver Reviver has been operating in Australia for 30 years, run by volunteers from many service organisations and community groups, who give up their own time to promote road safety by providing travellers with free beverages, snacks and conversation.

The first round is a demand-driven grant round and applications close May 29.

Further information, including application guidelines and submissions, is available at www.grants.gov.au