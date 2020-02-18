A bride-turned-drummer blows guests away

TRUE LOVE: Jason Campbell and Angela Duffy were married at Fraser Island's Sunset Beach Kingfisher Bay Resort on September 7, 2019.

AN EMERALD couple relaxed for a week on a beautiful Australian beach as they prepared for the big day, surrounded by close friends and family.

Jason Eric Campbell and Angela Maeve Duffy escaped to Fraser Island for their laid-back wedding at Sunset Beach Kingfisher Bay Resort on September 7, 2019.

Family travelled from as far as England and Ireland to be there when the couple said, ‘I do’.

The bride and groom celebrated with 85 of their closest friends and family.

Mr Campbell said his “greatest achievements”, his three sons, stood by his side when he married his bride.

Keeping the wedding completely unique, Mrs Campbell pulled out her drumsticks and played with the band, one of her favourite moments of the day.

“(Jason) bought me a drum kit because I always wanted to play,” she said.

“I had a teacher teach me to play before the wedding, where I got up with the band.

“It was really good, something a bit different and a lot of people didn’t expect it.”

Angela Campbell was excited to take to the drumkit at the wedding celebrations.

“We had an amazing day, it was perfect,” Mrs Campbell said.

Groom’s parents: Max and Valma Campbell

Bride’s parents: John (Deceased) and Breda Duffy

Bridal Party: Jake Campbell, Sam Campbell, Brodie Campbell, Jed and Nicholas Duffy. Lane Witkowski, Patrina Sullivan, Jodie Campbell and Pippa Witkowski.

Photographer: Jennifer McCue

Videographer: Brisbane Wedding Videography

Dress and accessories: Grace Loves Lace

Suit: Saba