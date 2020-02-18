A bride-turned-drummer blows guests away
AN EMERALD couple relaxed for a week on a beautiful Australian beach as they prepared for the big day, surrounded by close friends and family.
Jason Eric Campbell and Angela Maeve Duffy escaped to Fraser Island for their laid-back wedding at Sunset Beach Kingfisher Bay Resort on September 7, 2019.
Family travelled from as far as England and Ireland to be there when the couple said, ‘I do’.
Mr Campbell said his “greatest achievements”, his three sons, stood by his side when he married his bride.
Keeping the wedding completely unique, Mrs Campbell pulled out her drumsticks and played with the band, one of her favourite moments of the day.
“(Jason) bought me a drum kit because I always wanted to play,” she said.
“I had a teacher teach me to play before the wedding, where I got up with the band.
“It was really good, something a bit different and a lot of people didn’t expect it.”
Mr and Mrs Campbell celebrated with 85 friends and family.
“We had an amazing day, it was perfect,” Mrs Campbell said.
Groom’s parents: Max and Valma Campbell
Bride’s parents: John (Deceased) and Breda Duffy
Bridal Party: Jake Campbell, Sam Campbell, Brodie Campbell, Jed and Nicholas Duffy. Lane Witkowski, Patrina Sullivan, Jodie Campbell and Pippa Witkowski.
Photographer: Jennifer McCue
Videographer: Brisbane Wedding Videography
Dress and accessories: Grace Loves Lace
Suit: Saba