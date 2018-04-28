A bucking time on May Day

RIGHT: Aleisha O'Dell placed first in the ladies' breakaway with a ride of 2.8 seconds at the Blackwater May Day weekend rodeo last year.

RIGHT: Aleisha O'Dell placed first in the ladies' breakaway with a ride of 2.8 seconds at the Blackwater May Day weekend rodeo last year. Ray Francis

RODEO: The long weekend will kick off with a bang at the CFMEU May Day Rodeo in Blackwater next weekend.

The annual event, held at the Blackwater Rodeo Grounds, promises to be a fun-filled evening for the entire family.

Blackwater Rodeo Association secretary Nicole Murray said the event would offer something for everyone.

"Attendees can expect an action packed night of rodeo events and entertainment,” she said.

"There will be two main entries, the slack in the afternoon, then the rodeo afterwards.”

The full rodeo will be jam-packed with events including the open bull ride, rookie bull ride and junior bull ride.

There is also barrel racing, junior barrel racing, break away roping, junior break away roping, team roping, junior team roping, calf roping, poddy and steer ride and steer wrestling.

Ms Murray said there would also be the three memorial rides.

"We have the Matty O'Brien Memorial Open Bull Ride, the Andrew Panda Curtis Memorial Saddle Bronc ride and we have the Memorial Gill Bendall Junior Bull ride,” she said.

"There will be buckles for the three memorial rides.”

This will be the second year running of the Gill Bendall memorial ride, which was well received last year in memory of one of their life members, Gill Bendall, who was one of the founding members of the Blackwater Rodeo Association.

Free children's rides will be open from 6-9pm, and a DJ will keep the atmosphere lively during the rodeo action.

For the first time in a few years, Ms Murray said they will also have a local band playing to continue as the rodeo finishes.

This year, Blackwater Rodeo Association will also be making donations to the Cancer Council.

"We haven't had a band for a long time, we also haven't donated to a charity in a while, but we've got our club in a good position that we feel we're ready to donate to a charity again,” Ms Murray said.

"I'm looking forward to the whole weekend in general and hopefully it brings a good crowd like the last few years - it has been a really great turn out.

"The community really gets behind the rodeo and the May Day festivities in Blackwater. If we can get a good crowd it will be a great way to kick-start the weekend.”

A bus will be running in Blackwater throughout the night, dropping people to and from the event.

For the bus route and times and more information, check the Facebook page, Blackwater Rodeo Association.