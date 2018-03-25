A cocktail night not to be missed

PARTY TIME: Fiona and 2017 Sunflower Queen Anna Rixon at last years' Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival. Help make this years' event a success.

GET READY for the best cocktails and finger foods in town as Le Porte Rosse Emerald hosts a cocktail evening not to be missed.

Raising money for the sunflower festival, meet and greet this year's Sunflower Quest Entrants, the Canadian Queen and the first Princess, who will be travelling with their families to Emerald.

Held on Thursday, March 29, Committee member Melanie McMaster said for such a big trip from Canada, "we are so very lucky to have them coming”.

"We've had this event on for the past two years and each time turned out to be a massive success, so therefore we have decided to hold it again this year,” Ms McMaster said.

"It is a great event for the community to participate in as it targets many different groups of people.”

Tickets will cost $60, which will include a cocktail, beer or wine on arrival and delicious finger foods that will be available all night.

Le Porte Rosse have catered for everyone with the most delicious nibbles ranging from savoury to sweet so there's something for everyone to enjoy while you sit down and have a great time with even better company.

The family friendly event welcomes all ages and kicks off at 6.30pm and will continue into the night.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, putting entrants in the running to win a fantastic $800 raffle, including a gorgeous sunflower quilt.

Get groovy with the live local entertainment that will be performing throughout the night.

To purchase your tickets, head to IMPS Hair Emporium or call 0409589291.

Tickets will be available at the door on the night, although event organisers would prefer you to pre-purchase, so no-one misses out on the delicious food.

Pull out your best cocktail outfit and head down to Le Porte Rosse for a night you won't forget.