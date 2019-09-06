A 'dam' interesting book

BOOK LAUNCH: Robyn Morawitz, Susan Mass of CRDC, Tracey Geddes and Beth Burnett at Emerald Art Gallery for the launch of A Dam Good Story: 40 Years of Irrigation from the Fairbairn Dam .

BOOK LAUNCH: Robyn Morawitz, Susan Mass of CRDC, Tracey Geddes and Beth Burnett at Emerald Art Gallery for the launch of A Dam Good Story: 40 Years of Irrigation from the Fairbairn Dam . Contributed

WITH historic photos, plenty of yarns from the region's pioneers of farming and old newspaper clippings, a new book titled A Dam Good Story: 40 Years of Irrigation from the Fairbairn Dam is proving popular with history buffs, schoolchildren and anyone eager to read a collection of good stories.

Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association history book committee chairwoman Tracey Geddes said the "beautiful” 468-page coffee- table book was full of stories, photos, newspaper clippings and facts - "it is something anyone can pick up and enjoy”.

The book, launched on August 23 as part of the Central Highlands Regional Council's Arts in August event, was a work in progress for seven years.

Ms Geddes said a small team of volunteers sourced, collaborated on and committed to paper as many stories as possible about the first 40 years of irrigation from the Fairbairn Dam.

A grant from the Cotton Research and Development Corporation helped with its compilation.

"The book started out as a basic history book, however it soon became a large project after getting the word out to the public through radio and newspaper advertising, along with letters requesting expressions of interest for people to contribute to the content,” Ms Geddes said.

She added the committee felt it was important to document and record the "precious photos and incredible stories” of people in the community - past and present - so they could be preserved for future generations.

Ms Geddes said the book could now be shared with schools and the community, "so they understand how vital the Fairbairn Dam was, and still is, in making Emerald what it is today”.

The committee can be contacted at adamgoodstory @gmail.com.

To purchase the book, go to http://adamgoodstory .squarespace.com or find the link to the website on the Instagram or Facebook pages: A Dam Good Story.