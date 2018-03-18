A family fun day for all

GET INVOLVED: This year's St Joseph's family fun day will have a range of unique activities for all ages.

IN AN exciting end of term celebration, St Joseph's P&F will hold an Easter filled Family Fun Day before the school holidays.

In classic Easter fashion, the fun day will hold an Easter Bonnet parade with great prizes up for grabs.

They are encouraging everyone to make an exciting creation at home, and parade it around proudly on the day.

Held on Sunday, March 25, President of St Josephs P&F Sarah Cook said the day will be blast, and it is open to everyone, of all ages from around the region.

"Anyone who wants to come is more than welcome,” Mrs Cook said.

"When you're a P&F member, your focus is on putting back in to the school, and adult only events really defeat the purpose of school events.

"There are not a lot of events for the whole family, so this is something we wanted to aim towards.

"Last year, we got such an amazing response because we are holding activities that kids love, so we are hoping to do that again.”

The P&F will also incorporate a Run 4 Fun, a 5km run that can be competed as an individual or team event.

Registration for the run opens on the day at 7am, with the run kicking off at 8am down and around the Hoods Lagoon before finishing back at the school.

"We really want to involve all ages, not just those with a family,” Mrs Cook said.

"It's something that can involve everyone, someone running alone and someone with a baby in the pram.”

The kids and adult novelty events will kick off at 9.30am, with loads of games, an inflatable obstacle course, adult team events, yabby races, a multi draw raffle and the Easter bonnet parade, with a range of prizes up for grabs.

A BBQ Breakfast and bake stall will be available to keep competitors nourished throughout the day.

Mrs Cook would like to thanks all the "wonderful volunteers that have made it possible”.

"I think it will be a nice, fun and great day,” she said,

"It's going to be a great family day to support the local group of families.

For more information, please contact the St Joseph's school office on 49831535.