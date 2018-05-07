A fete in Springsure

HAVEN'T got mum a Mother's Day present yet? Don't fret, the Springsure State School P&C is holding its annual Mother's Day Fete next Friday night.

The event is held each year as a fundraiser for the Springsure State School P&C, school and its classes.

"It is all about raising money for the school and the kids getting the opportunity to buy Mother's Day presents for their mothers,” Springsure State School P&C secretary Trish Nixon said.

"The money raised goes to the classes themselves or to the P&C and they use that to improve the school.

"Improvements can include additional resources and equipment for the school, so the more funds we raise, the better we can make our school environment for our students and community.”

Ms Nixon said Mother's Day is a special day to be celebrated by everyone.

"It is a nice way to show appreciation for the one who loves you unconditionally,” she said. "My son is a special little man who I would be lost without.

"This year I will be taking part in the Springsure Mountain Challenge on Mother's Day, so that will be something different for me.”

The fete will take place next Friday, May 11, from 5.30pm to 9pm at the basketball courts at Springsure State School.

Each class will have a stall where there will be something to buy for mum or a game to play. There will be a barbecue cooking up burgers and sausages, a bar for the adults and a jumping castle for the kids.

Sideshow alley is back again, along with a bottle stall, a baked goods stall, raffles and much more. There is no entry fee, just turn up and enjoy the night.

Mother's Day Fete

Where: Basketball courts at Springsure State School.

When: The fete will take place next Friday, May 11, from 5.30-9pm.

Cost: There is no entry cost, just turn up and enjoy the night.