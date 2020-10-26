Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

A few drinks after work lands man in court

Kristen Booth
26th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 48-YEAR-OLD man was caught drink-driving at Capella after having a few beverages after work.

Terry James Beckham was intercepted by police about 5.30pm on August 26 while driving on Peak Downs St, Capella.

Beckham took part in a random breath test and returned a positive reading with a blood-alcohol content of .054, police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told Emerald Magistrates Court.

Sgt Ongheen said Beckham was polite and respectful and co-operated with police when pulled over.

Solicitor Rhett Peters said his client had some drinks after work but didn’t think what he consumed would put him over the legal alcohol limit.

Apart from this offence and another offence in 2019, Mr Peters said Beckham had a fairly unblemished traffic history.

Beckham pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 26 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six weeks.

The conviction was recorded.

Beckham was granted a restrictive licence for class MC vehicles, to maintain his work as a concrete batch plant operator.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

        Premium Content Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

        Weather Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstorms are possible.

        ‘No junk mail': Lewd surprise on letterbox

        Premium Content ‘No junk mail': Lewd surprise on letterbox

        Offbeat A dildo bandit left one Mackay family in hysterics after placing an ominous looking...

        VR tech gives valuable real world skills to students

        Premium Content VR tech gives valuable real world skills to students

        Education This Moranbah school is one of five in Queensland to get next-level tech using...

        How families can score vouchers for kids sport

        Premium Content How families can score vouchers for kids sport

        Politics The $150 boost will help pressured families cover sport sign-on costs