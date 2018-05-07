A fight for livelihood

FIGHTING: Clermont beef producer Josie Angus bands together with community to fight proposed laws by showing their passion for the land they live off.

CENTRAL Queensland farmers have united to shine light on their "true story”, a video showing the real effects the proposed vegetation management laws will have on Queensland farmers and their families.

Clermont beef producer Josie Angus said the video was the product of the CQ agricultural community who banded together to share their love for the land.

"These are people that are hundreds of kilometres from a bitumen road. These are people that provide their own water, in many cases their own electricity,” Mrs Angus said.

"They don't have access to schools or hospitals or universities. These are people who live there because they love it.

"We can't as a nation probably ever provide them with the level of service they deserve but by golly should we deprive them of any economic opportunities?”

The passion-filled video shares personal stories from the hearts of farmers who will each be significantly impacted by the proposed legislation, and hoped to express their livelihood concerns with the public.

The proposed laws are very broad, which Mrs Angus said would have different effects on individual farmers.

"There are so many different land types in Queensland and that's why drafting laws like this is ridiculous, because you actually need to manage each land parcel and each eco-type for its intrinsic qualities,” she said.

"The laws lock up and remove farmer management from 1.7 million hectares of developed farm land. It does determine the ability for farmers to manage their land.”

According to Mrs Angus agriculture has never had a brighter future than it does right now.

"Our environment is a global phenomenon, it doesn't just exist in Central Queensland, our environment is globally linked and globally driven,” she said.

"Do we want to be at the forefront on how to produce sustainable food for a growing world population?

"Or do we want to just shut Queensland down and let someone else deal with it however they want to?”

To view the video, visit cqnews.com.au