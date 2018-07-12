A focus on families

Macy Lyons, Hannah Lyons, Abbi Lyons and Jorgie Mitchell excited for the new play equipment and shade structure at the Skate Park.

CREATING liveable spaces that residents in Clermont can enjoy with families and friends has been part of Isaac Regional Council's agenda over the past 12 months and it will continue in the next year.

Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the region is rich in resources but its real wealth and biggest asset was its people and the lifestyle it brings.

"It is clear Clermont has an optimistic and motivated outlook,” she said.

"We are investing in our parks and gardens to encourage healthy living and wellbeing.”

Cr Vea Vea said council completed a footpath renewal project at Hoods Lagoon, funded by the Queensland Government's 2017-19 Works for Queensland Program.

"The upgrade included more than 200 metres of footpath widening to cycleway standard,” she said.

Cr Lyn Jones said the installation of new lights for the footpath was under way.

"We are installing LED lights on the northern side, solar lights for the southern side, and pole replacement,” she said.

"New fencing was installed at the picnic tables and a new aerator installed in the lagoon.”

As part of council's 2017-18 Building Isaac's Future budget, a series of work has been completed in the historic town to ensure the parks and family areas are thriving.

Playground equipment and a shade structure have been installed at the skate park, and in May the sportsground canteen and kiosk received an upgrade.

Internal walls were sealed and made vermin proof, a new triple preparation sink and tapware were installed, and minor electrical work was done.