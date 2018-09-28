Freak accident leaves bride paralysed

Nikki and her husband Will, before the incident occurred. Picture: GoFundMe

A TEXAS bride celebrating her dream wedding in Maui was paralysed in a tragic accident while boogie boarding just four days after saying "I do".

Nikki Lewis, who wed husband Will on September 8, was reportedly thrown to the ground by a rogue wave, breaking her neck in two places and leaving her partially paralysed.

"Her fairytale wedding trip has turned into a horrible nightmare for herself, her new husband, their children and families," a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the 34-year-old reads.

According to friends who were with Ms Lewis on September 12, their flight back to Dallas had been delayed for a day, so they took a group outing to Big Beach. The mother-of-two hit the waves while others watched from shore.

"I just saw the wave towering over her as she was on the boogie board," Ja'Mikal Moorer, a friend, told WFAA.

The impact reportedly knocked Ms Lewis unconscious, and she was immediately paralysed.

"It took four grown men to get her out of the water, between the waves, the sand, the incline," Mr Moorer told the news outlet.

An off-duty paramedic reportedly helped stabilise Ms Lewis' neck, and she was rushed to a hospital. According to the GoFundMe page, she was later flown to Honolulu for surgery.

Friends of Lewis later started the "Nikki's Hope" Facebook page, where Will has been posting updates and videos of her recovery. On Sunday, a video of Lewis feeding herself while in her chair was posted, while another showed her working on building strength by using a small pumpkin for wrist curls.

Her relatives are hoping to raise enough money to cover her flight back to Texas, and arrange for her therapy to continue there.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and has been republished here with permission.