A fresh strategy

BLACKWATER police are continuing to make breakthroughs in its fight against property crime.

This week, detectives from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch charged a 15-year-old man with a number of offences including three counts of burglary. In addition, they charged a 17-year-old man with similar offences.

The breakthroughs have been aided by the unique and proactive strategy to policing in the area.

Blackwater police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rob Smith said the police are working "in partnership with the community”.

"Community policing is an interactive process between the police and the community to mutually identify and solve community and policing problems together,” he said.

"Like any partnership, police believe that communication needs to flow both ways.”

Social media has become an influential tool for talking to the community, and Blackwater police have set up a Facebook page to distribute messages.

"Blackwater police turned to digital media to really engage with the community,” Snr Sgt Smith said.

"Police have been completing 'blogs' created through the MyPolice Rockhampton website and we have shared these articles within our local social media groups.”

Snr Sgt Smith said the police encourage locals to say hello, as they are "keen to speak with you”.

Blackwater police will hold an event at Blackwater Aquatic Centre on March 28 from 11am where you can have "Coffee with a Copper” and discuss local issues with a local police officer.

Police online

Keep up to date with Blackwater police:

Facebook: Blackwater Police

Blogs: myPolice