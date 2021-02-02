A friendly and excitable pup is looking for a forever home

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week we would like to introduce Walter, a Mastiff X born in July, 2020.

He is a friendly pup and is always eager to play – you can see his excitement when he sticks his tongue out.

Walter is also very good on the lead. If you think he would suit your family, contact CQ Pet Rescue.

Walter comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption fee is $365.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.