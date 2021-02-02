Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CQ Pet Rescue introduces Walter, a Mastiff X born in July, 2020.
CQ Pet Rescue introduces Walter, a Mastiff X born in July, 2020.
Pets & Animals

A friendly and excitable pup is looking for a forever home

Kristen Booth
2nd Feb 2021 3:00 PM

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week we would like to introduce Walter, a Mastiff X born in July, 2020.

He is a friendly pup and is always eager to play – you can see his excitement when he sticks his tongue out.

Walter is also very good on the lead. If you think he would suit your family, contact CQ Pet Rescue.

Walter comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption fee is $365.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue new dog pet adoption pet dogs pet of the week rescue animals
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of children are suffering trauma and illness at daycare centres as the rate of serious incidents in Queensland soars.

        Former Mackay rail worker with asbestosis sues for $865k

        Premium Content Former Mackay rail worker with asbestosis sues for $865k

        Employment ‘Everyone is scared of dying I suppose … There’s nothing I can take to help it’.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Incredible Emerald girl, 11, takes on 20km swim challenge

        Premium Content Incredible Emerald girl, 11, takes on 20km swim challenge

        Community She’s using her passion to fundraise for others while working through her own...