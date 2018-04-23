A fun night of musical trivia

RIGHT NOTE: Marist College's Music Trivia Night will help fund a trip to Brisbane for the Queensland Catholic Schools Music Festival.

IT'S time to put your musical knowledge to the ultimate test at Marist College's Music Trivia Night.

Dress up as your favourite music idol, in teams of three to six, and help support the college's instrumental music students on Friday, April 27 at Marist College Emerald in the Hospitality Courtyard.

Music coordinator James Raschle said the Music Trivia Night would raise money for the Marist College Emerald Instrumental and Choral Music Program trip to Brisbane to compete at the Queensland Catholic Schools Music Festival.

"This benefits students by providing them with access to a larger competition than in the local area as well as an opportunity to see and hear quality professional groups while in Brisbane,” he said.

"It provides a source of motivation and inspiration for students and allows them to network and meet other like-minded students from across Queensland.”

Mr Raschle said he was looking forward to the moment when people start to sing the songs out loud and give away the answers.

"There will be questions based on hearing songs and naming them, as well as general music trivia,” he said.

"You can always buy answers if you have no idea.

"It will be a fantastic and fun night for all while benefiting the young music students in the College Instrumental and Choral Music Programs.

"Get in the spirit of the night and come dressed as your favourite music personality.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from the Marist College office or at the door. Tickets include a barbecue dinner and nibbles.

A bar will run on the night and all are welcome to come along and attend.

At a glance

Where: Marist College, Jeppesen Dr, Emerald. The event will take place in the Hospitality Courtyard.

When: Friday, April 27, at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Cost: Tickets are on sale for $20 and can be purchased at the college office or at the door.