A girls' night at bargain prices

SHOP SHAPE: Katrina Smith, Nikki Black, Kerry Lee Miller, Niamh Lynch and Gabby Leonard are ready for the Dougie Street Ladies' Twilight Market.

WHETHER you're looking for a new outfit or a fun night out with friends, the Dougie Street Ladies' Twilight Market is a bargain night out.

The markets are on tomorrow night at 19Douglas St, running from 4-9pm and is a gold coin entry.

With a gorgeous garden setting, entertainment and bargains galore, organiser Kerrie Clark said the markets were the perfect outing for local women.

"The markets came about from a combination of a love of fashion and shopping, with a passion for helping local organisations,” she said.

"Like all women sometimes a good wardrobe de-clutter can feel wonderful.

"So the Dougie Street Markets are a prefect way to help clear out your wardrobe yet still make some money from well looked-after clothing. And we all love a pre-loved bargain.

"There will be items of all sizes, colours and styles, including hats, fascinators, shoes, bags and jewellery.”

The markets have been running since 2010 and each year money raised from the night is donated to a local charity or group.

"We chose Central Family Support this year, for the fantastic service they provide for our community,” Kerrie said.

"They are a local community organisation that gives support to those with disabilities and the amazing team that keep it going are really angels indisguise.

"Between Yumba Bimbi and Semita House, the passionate CFS team have their clients well looked after. I love the feel of being able to help the ladies of Emerald de-clutter their wardrobe while also helpingraise funds for localcharities.

"I'm a firm believer in if you raise money local then the money should stay local. Help our little town first and that's what keeps me organising it each year.”

If you would like to make a donation, phone Kerrie on 0407 832 536.