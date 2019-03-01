A great year of racing is about to kick off in Moranbah

GREAT GUNS: Moranbah Race Club is looking forward to their upcoming race day at Treasure Park.

NEWLY licensed Pioneer Park trainer Raymond Williams kept his 100 per cent trainer's strike rate intact when he saddled up his second winner from two starters in successive weeks.

Williams' veteran nine-year-old galloper Bootshaker broke the 800 metre track record at Thangool on Saturday, breaking the speed of sound and running an ultra impressive 43.92 seconds in taking out the 800 metre open handicap.

The veteran horse formerly raced in the northwest of Queensland and had more than 18 months on the sidelines.

The change of scenery has seen Team Williams get the best out of the veteran galloper this preparation.

Williams juggles training horses with his role as an operator at Goonyella Riverside Mine in Moranbah and said he hoped to keep the winners rolling with four horses in work in his stable.

Williams said he was currently working on getting his weight down to focus on the picnic circuit as a jockey, where he will team with his partner Tracey Leake at the Tower Hill and Koorinya meetings in April.

Country racing in Moranbah will kick off for 2019 at Treasure Park on March 16 when the Moranbah Race Club hosts its autumn carnival meeting in conjunction with the Moranbah Community Workers Club, the major sponsor of the meeting.

Ash Dowd from the Moranbah Workers Club said the club was delighted to be getting behind and supporting such a great community event.

Dowd hoped to see a big day of racing and a big crowd for the big autumn carnival meeting.

Moranbah Race Club president John Juhas and club stalwart Brent Sparks and secretary Kay Juhas, along with the hard-working Moranbah Race Club committee, have promised a feast of racing and entertainment throughout the day.

Kay Juhas said the fashions on the field will be hotly contested as always, and there will also be a licensed bar, full catering, tote facilities and bookmakers' betting on local and southern races.

Gates open at 11am and after the races there will be a live band, Out Of Our Trio, who are sure to rock the house until late into the night.

Buses will be running to and from Moranbah Workers Club before and after the races until late.

Moranbah Race Club president John Juhas said he hoped the $45,000 in prize money on offer will ensure top quality racing.

The feature event will be the $10,000 Moranbah Workers Club Community Cup over 1550 metres.

Juhas said the men's undie race will be a big event after the last race on the program.

To book reserved seating and platters, get in touch with the Moranbah Race Club on its Facebook page.