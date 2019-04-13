Wife defends groom’s wedding day ‘affair’

Matthew Aimers and his wife, Kayla, at their wedding. Picture: Supplied

A groom who was charged with sexually assaulting a teen waitress at his wedding has claimed that the fact his wife has stood by him proves his innocence.

Matthew Aimers, 31, was charged in connection to the nightmare nuptials on November 24 last year at a country club in Philadelphia.

The groom allegedly propositioned the teenager by saying they could do "whatever you want."

She told police that he offered her $100 and told her to "kiss him like she means it", adding that the experience had left her shaken.

Aimers arrived at court in Pennsylvania yesterday, holding hands with his wife Kayla.

His lawyer claimed that the couple's united front was proof of his innocence, saying: "If he committed a crime, not even Dr. Phil could keep them together.

"And the fact that they still are together shows that my client is an innocent man."

Aimers allegedly followed the teen into the women's bathroom after she rejected him, pulling her into a stall, where he allegedly groped her and exposed himself.

Police later responded to reports of a fight at the country club and found the groom "pushing and punching people."

An employee told officers that Aimers had punched him after he tried to stop the groom from bringing alcohol outside.

Aimers allegedly called officers derogatory names and tried to provoke a fight when they arrived on the scene.

A brief struggle ensued before police took Aimers into custody, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.