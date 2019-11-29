A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

Melissa Cranwell, Amanda Chadbone, Elijah Horsefall, Tim Watson and Helen Simmons have launched the annual Target and UnitingCare Christmas Appeal to raise funds to provide emergency relief and support to thousands of people doing it tough this Christmas.

Melissa Cranwell, Amanda Chadbone, Elijah Horsefall, Tim Watson and Helen Simmons have launched the annual Target and UnitingCare Christmas Appeal to raise funds to provide emergency relief and support to thousands of people doing it tough this Christmas.

FAMILIES in the Central Highlands will receive a helping hand from two local organisations that are encouraging the community to get into the spirit of giving.

UnitingCare Australia and Target Emerald launched their annual Christmas Appeal this month to raise funds to provide emergency relief and support to thousands of people doing it tough this Christmas.

They are calling on locals to support their community this festive season by purchasing a $1 Target Christmas Appeal bauble from the Emerald store.

Uniting Care's Amanda Chadbone, Target Emerald's Elijah Horsefall and Emerald Uniting Church's Helen Simmons.

UnitingCare Emerald local service manager Melissa Cranwell said a small act could go a long way in regional communities.

“So many families are struggling and even the smallest donation of money or gifts provided by our community is a blessing for families,” she said.

“It truly shows the spirit of giving, not only at Christmas time but all year. It really does bring the community together as a whole.”

Ms Cranwell said each $1 donation would make an incredible difference to help to reduce the financial strain some families are facing, allowing more people to experience the joy of Christmas.

“Without community support, day-to-day issues are harder to face for some families,” she said.

“The Emerald community has shown me, personally, that we can achieve great change when we come together.”

Uniting Care, Target Emerald and Uniting Church Emerald members join to launch their Christmas Appeal.

Emerald appeal co-ordinator Helen Simmons said the appeal provided a sense of hope to community members.

“When the whole community gets involved, the little that we each give becomes a lot, and makes a real difference in the life of someone struggling financially, giving them a lift in the knowledge that there are people who care,” she said.

Uniting Care Queensland group executive child and family services Brent McCracken said this year it hoped to raise $100,000.

“The appeal encourages Queenslanders to be there for someone,” he said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of the donations we receive through this appeal, with 100 per cent of all Target Christmas Appeal contributions going directly to people in need.

“We really do rely on the generosity of people in our community to dig deep, show compassion and support our appeal this Christmas.”

The Target Christmas Appeal will run until Christmas Eve this year.