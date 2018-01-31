A hole-in-one for CQ Pet Rescue

DO YOU enjoy golf? Now you can play a round and contribute to a great cause.

CQ Pet Rescue Inc is an animal rescue charity, based in Emerald, working with the local pound to foster and adopt abandoned and surrendered animals.

It runs on fundraising and adoption fees only.

To help fund veterinary bills and basic operational costs, the group is holding a charity golf day on Saturday, February 10.

CQ Pet Rescue volunteer Selwyn Nutley said he was hoping everyone would have a go and make it a beneficial day for the charity.

"It will go to paying the vet bills and to help the foster carers and volunteers that support CQ Pet Rescue while the animals are getting re-homed,” Mr Nutley said.

"CQ pet rescue pays for all costs and requirements for the animals, including the food and vet bills, so the volunteers have no out-of-pocket expenses.

"I'm not a good golfer, but I have a lot of fun when I play and I hope a lot of people will come and support CQ Pet Rescue.”

Mr Nutley has been a volunteer for years and hopes other people will find joy in helping the animals.

"The day will be a good way to bring people together and find out about all the little puppies and kittens,” he said.

"You get some great stories. I go down to bull rescue (bull arab) and they look like semi-horses, but they're such friendly little things.

"They're spread out on the couch and I think, 'they've gone to heaven', they have a great life.

"This day will give a lot of dogs a new home.”

Held at the Emerald Golf Club, the three-person Ambrose is $60 per person and includes a Makita tool bag with a sleeve of Titleist Pro-V1 balls.

Players can register with the pro-shop or turn up on the day. Prizes for top places and a barbecue lunch will follow the game. Contact the pro-shop on 49821793.

Join the fun

Venue: Emerald Golf Club

Date: Saturday, February 10. Registrations from 9am. Shotgun start at 10am.

Cost: $60 per player, open to all ages.