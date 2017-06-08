A legacy solid as concrete

AFTER 50 years, local business Slack's Concrete has closed its doors.

The readymix concrete, sand and gravel business was the first of its kind in Emerald and throughout the years has ridden the highs and lows of industry, side-by-side with the community.

After moving to the town, the late Douglas Slack founded the business with wife Dawn and his brother Dick.

"Doug and Dick saw the potential in readymix concrete when the Fairbairn Dam construction was commenced in 1967 and delivered readymix concrete to the site,” Dawn said.

Without any background in the industry, the business came as a natural progression for the Slacks.

"Doug started off with a delivery truck which is now Emerald Carrying Company - he was one of the original instigators of the now Emerald Carrying Company,” Dawn said.

"He went from there to delivering sand and gravel and then got into readymix concrete, after he saw the need.”

Doug purchased three blocks of land in 1967 in Barton St, along the Nogoa River from the then Emerald Shire Council and Winchcome Carson, and converted it into the site for the business.

As time moved on, and demand grew, the business inevitably expanded.

Over the years, two readymix concrete trucks turned into six and staff doubled.

"At the beginning we just had Doug and Dick Slack, they just did it themselves, and I was in the office,” Dawn said.

With the coal mines in production in the Bowen Basin Emerald soon expanded and the Slacks developed land for mine staff accommodation.

"We did subdivisions for the mining industry to accommodate staff,” Dawn said.

"Demand was great with builders with the increase in coal mine and production.

"And with the building trade - the increase in housing and housing estates, we were extremely busy delivering concrete for various building contractors.”

The citrus farms also provided great wealth to the Highlands and Dawn said Slack's Concrete are proud to be associated with this industry.

"We supplied concrete for citrus farms, 2PH and Evergreen,” she said.

"Central Highlands Regional Council, Scots Troughs and many well-known builders have been loyal consumers of our readymix concrete, to name a few.

"Ever since we have been in our business we have delivered concrete to Scots Troughs.

"We have seen many builders come and go and we have dealt with 100% of them.”

Throughout the 50 years, Slack's Concrete have also sponsored and supported many sporting clubs, including Tigers Rugby League, schools and non-profit organisations.

"It's a great town and we've always been involved in sponsoring,” Dawn said.

"We've been members of the Tigers Ruby League for many many years.

"Doug played football and his son Andrew played and his grandson Jackson now plays for the Tigers.

"We've always had great faith in the town and surrounding areas.

"We've sponsored and provided concrete for churches, schools and sporting bodies, the activities that Doug Slack did are too numerous to list.”

Sadly, the business closed its doors for the last time on May 31. Dawn said they just felt, "it is time”.

"I think personally I'm going to miss the interaction with customers and always being busy with the running of the business,” she said.

"It's been wonderful, fulfilling years of our business and it continued to grow from year one, from when we started.

"It is a sad day and with dedicated staff we say a big thank you to the businesses and individuals for their support in this wonderful town of Emerald.”