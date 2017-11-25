A lesson in giving

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Emerald State High School administration staff Gai Van Hees, Katelyn Carvosso, Karen Vowyer and Naomie Lawlor, who contributed greatly to the 2017 Adopt-a-Family Christmas appeal.

IN THE spirit of giving, staff and students at Emerald State High School have joined together to help support a family in need this Christmas season.

As a school group, they have sponsored a family from the Neighbourhood Centre's Adopt-a-Family appeal and in a mammoth effort from all, have created a generous hamper full of delights.

Emerald State High School's Angela Gilbert said this was the first year the school has contributed as a group and they can't wait to do it again next year.

"Everyone has been very kind. People have really wowed me,” she said.

"All the staff have been very generous.”

Ms Gilbert said it's important to understand that not everyone has the means to go all out for Christmas.

"To me, Christmas is lots of seafood, chocolate and bonbons and not everyone has the means to make that happen,” she said.

"Especially this family, with three young children. I just thought, that poor mum but our school has certainly delivered on Christmas presents for the kids.

"There has been a good balance of people giving the essentials but also those real treat items.”

Although the majority of the hamper was donated by the staff, Ms Gilbert said she was blown away by the generosity they saw.

"We have one Year 11 student who has her own at-home business making earrings,” she said.

"We told the kids about it and she came in with this beautifully gift-wrapped package of her earrings for the mum and a book for the kids. That's just a 15-year-old girl.

"It's just really nice that when you explain to people who it's for and why, they just want to help.”

A large number of families are still up for adoption this year.

Ms Gilbert said as an organisation, it is easy to help a family in need.

"It has brought us all together, talking about what would be appropriate gifts and also reminiscing what Christmas is to us. It is definitely going to make one family feel special this year,” she said.

"I think if an organisation adopts a family, it's just one thing from each person - it's an easy way to help.”

For more information or to get involved, phone the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre 0749821696.