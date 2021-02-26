Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Entertainment

A-list stars honoured in G’Day USA bash

by Sarah Blake
26th Feb 2021 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are coming together to pay tribute to Australia's most celebrated artists for the G'Day USA AAA arts gala.

The annual knees-up is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped superstars including actors George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie from taking part.

Powerhouse author Liane Moriaty, whose Big Little Lies was turned into an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series starring Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, is among the honorees.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will also receive a lifetime achievement award and actor Aaron Pederson will be honoured for his contribution to television.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Kidman and husband Keith Urban met at a G'Day gala back in 2005 and everyone who tunes into today's event will have a chance to win a guitar signed by the Grammy-winning country music star.

The annual G'Day event has been combined for the first time with the American Australian Association Arts Gala.

Singer Olivia Newton John, Crocodile Dundee creator Paul Hogan and supermodel Elle Macpherson are also among the G'day regulars who are joining the virtual red carpet.

Musical performers include Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Colin Hay and Dami Im.

The event will take place from 11am AEDT Friday.

Originally published as A-list stars honoured in G'Day USA bash

More Stories

america australia cate blanchett celebrity g'day usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Moranbah North mine in limbo after evacuation

        Premium Content Moranbah North mine in limbo after evacuation

        Business A potential spontaneous heating event in a longwall panel raised the alarm at the...

        Grosvenor Mine blast first responders seeking claim for PTSD

        Premium Content Grosvenor Mine blast first responders seeking claim for PTSD

        News The CFMEU said coal miners had to fight “tooth and nail” to have these claims...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events