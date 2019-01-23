‘It could have chopped the car in half’

A Melbourne woman is suing Victoria Roads and Transurban after a highway sign fell onto her car. Picture: Nine News

A Melbourne woman is suing VicRoads and Transurban after a highway sign fell onto her car.

Nella Lettieri, 53, has suffered from ongoing pain and terrified flashbacks after her car was crushed by a huge sign on the Tullamarine Freeway.

"If I was going a couple of seconds faster it would have chomped the car in half … like a guillotine," she told The Herald Sun.

Nella Lettieri miraculously survived a huge freeway sign crushing her car earlier this month. But she’s been left with awful headaches, neck pain and is too scared to drive again. Picture: David Caird

The woman is now suing VicRoads and Transurban, saying she wants them held accountable for failing to notice that a vital safety plate wasn't added to the sign in 2017.

In a statement to news.com.au, a spokesperson for VicRoads said Transurban is investigating what caused the sign to fall.

"Preliminary findings have identified that a 'stiffener plate' had not been installed as per the approved design," they said.

"The investigation is also looking at engineering and design calculations and materials testing to understand whether there are other potential contributing factors.

"It is important to assess all potential contributing factors and consider the full findings of the investigation before making a definitive statement on the cause and therefore responsibility.

"VicRoads acting chief executive Robyn Seymour has been in contact with Ms Lettieri and is providing her updates as the investigation continues."

According to the Herald Sun, neither VicRoads nor Transurban has offered the family help to get around.

The spokesperson said the Transport Accident Commission can also help cover the costs of her recovery.

"Decisions around legal action are a matter for Ms Lettieri."