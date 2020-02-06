Menu
IN COURT: A number of people appeared at Moranbah Magistrates Court for a number of difference offences.
News

A mum stored used glass pipe in her bra

Kristen Booth
6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
A MORANBAH mother pulled a glass pipe, used to smoke meth, out of her bra when questioned by police.

Officers stopped Ashton Elise Muller about 3pm on January 5 at Dysart after she had left an address known to police, Moranbah Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

When police finished searching her car, the 30-year-old removed a glass pipe with burn marks from her bra and admitted it was used to smoke ice.

As she faced Moranbah Magistrates Court, Muller was told this was her final chance.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp told the court she had also been busted for drug driving on November 21 at Allenstown.

Officers stopped her car about 7.45am and she tested positive for methylamphetamine in her saliva.

Magistrate Robert Walker noted her history of many drug related offences and said it was disappointing to see her before the court again.

Although, Mr Walker said he was prepared to give the mother-of-two a further and final chance.

Muller was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond for possessing drug utensils.

For drug driving she was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for three months.

court crimes driving offence drug-driving glass pipes moranbah magistrates court
Central Queensland News

