A need for love at Christmas

LINKING ALMS: The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre are busy preparing hampers for this year's appeal. Jessica Dorey

THE ANNUAL program hosted by the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre is running again, giving members of the community the opportunity to help others out this festive season.

The adopt-a-family program has only been operating over recent years, and plays a vital role in creating a joyful Christmas for many families that are not able to afford gifts themselves.

Director of the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Jeanelle Horn said it allows families to receive personalised hampers to help them through the Christmas season.

"This program is where participants are given the gender and age details of an anonymous family, also facing challenging time, who are to be given a hamper that is tailor-made for them,” she said.

"Our aim with these programs is to encourage and promote family and friends to connect and share a meal during the festive season.”

Working in conjunction with the program each year, the Linking Alms for Christmas Appeal is also currently operating, providing general Christmas hampers to support those in need, and to help make Christmas a happy celebration for people in the community, who are facing struggles and challenges.

Ms Horn said that "through the very generous and kind donations from churches, schools, businesses and the greater community we are able to pack and distribute Christmas hampers for members the community facings challenging times”.

The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre has successfully coordinated the Linking Alms For Christmas appeal for over 25 years, and more recently the adopt-a-family program.

Throughout the year, the centre has "identified a need within our community through our clients, who are struggling with the day-to-day challenges of life”. Ms Horn said that by contributing items, it "enables those in our community who are facing challenging times to enjoy and celebrate Christmas”.

"We are always looking for donations,” she said.

"Items for our hampers include, grocery items, Christmas food, gift cards, meat vouchers, cinema tickets, pool tickets - all gifts will be greatly appreciated.”

Ms Horn said people are able to help by "adopting a family or donating previously mention items and dropping them into the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre”.

All donations are to be handed in to the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre at 17 Yamala St, Emerald by December 15, to "ensure that we can deliver these hampers, however, donations are always welcome”.

To contribute to the cause without donating items, donors are also able to make tax deductible monetary donations to help this Christmas.

Ms Horn said in partnership with local churches, schools and community organisations, the projects have been able to continue.

"Due to the very generous and kind donations over the years, we are able to continue this happy tradition,” she said.

For more information, contact the Neighbourhood Centre 0749821696.