A night in Vegas, no flight needed

ON AGAIN: Carmen Connolly, Melissa Conway and Sonya Hoolihan had a ball at last year's Borilla Community Kindergarten Shed Soiree. This year's event is next Saturday.

ON AGAIN: Carmen Connolly, Melissa Conway and Sonya Hoolihan had a ball at last year's Borilla Community Kindergarten Shed Soiree. This year's event is next Saturday. Contributed

BORILLA Community Kindergarten's annual Shed Soiree is back and this year they're holding a Real Deal Fun Casino night next weekend.

The Shed Soiree is the kindy's main annual fundraising event for the year. Funds raised from this year's event will go towards upgrading the sandpit in the backyard.

Run by a passionate group of parents and staff from Borilla Community Kindergarten, event organiser and parent Gerry Huston said those attending could expect a unique casino gaming experience.

"We are excited about the Real Deal Fun Casino being in Emerald and people being able to indulge in a variety of casino games,” he said.

"It's a rare occurrence that you are able to legally play gambling games outside of a licensed casino, so this night will allow people to get a taste of the glitz and glam of Las Vegas in Emerald.”

Mr Huston encourages people to come along and support this unique event, because "we know it'll be a great night of fun”.

"The Real Deal Fun Casino travels all the way from the Gold Coast and provides professional staff to facilitate the gaming experience,” he said.

"The best part is you'll be helping the students at Borilla kindy enhance their learning environment.”

Tickets are on sale for $90 or buy two for $160. Tickets are available at Highland Homewares, House of Magnolias or Borilla Community Kindergarten.

Tickets include a drink on arrival, canapes throughout the night, main meal and dessert, plus $200 Fun Money that you can use to play the Real Deal Fun Casino games.

This is an over-18 event.

Shed Soiree

Where: The Borilla Community Kindergarten's annual Shed Soiree will be held at the Emerald Showgrounds

When: The Shed Soiree will kick off on Saturday, August 4, at 6.30pm

Cost: Tickets are on sale now for $90 or buy two for $160. Tickets are available at Highland Homewares, House of Magnolias or Borilla Community Kindergarten