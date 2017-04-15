A production with pathos

PASSION FOR THE ARTS: Andy Carbone and son Banjo.

GROWING up in Central Queensland, Andrew Carbone loved hearing stories about locals and their lives.

Now his passion for richly detailed and fiercely truthful stories is portrayed through the medium of film.

When he finished school, Mr Carbone began working in stock camps, mustering and droving cattle on large cattle stations.

The now writer/director said it was during this time he decided to pursue a career in the arts.

"I decided to go to drama school, and when I finished in 2007 I moved to Sydney and began acting, that's how it all started,” he said.

Mr Carbone is now part of Australian film production company, Droving Productions, with Romany Lee and Candice Storey.

The team met at university and after gaining years of experience in the Australian film and television industry, decided to join forces.

Based in Sydney, the company's mission is to create authentic and original material.

Droving Productions has just wrapped its second short film, Shooter.

"The theme is male depression and suicide in regional areas,” Mr Carbone said.

"It's about a widowed roo shooter with two kids and debt, and his struggle of not being able to cope with everything.

"It shines light on something that I and a lot of others in regional areas have been affected by, or know someone who has,” he said.

"Personally, I've had close mates commit suicide.

"There are a lot of great organisations out there that do great things for the cause but we wanted to put a different take on it, put it in a narrative form.

"But it was very important to be authentic and truthful to the issue.”

Shooter's cast is impressive.

It includes AFI-winning actor Clayton Watson (Howzat, The Matrix Trilogy and Always Greener) and Roy Billing (Underbelly).

ACTION: A still from the film Shooter. Zoe White

After its first short film Waiting For Rain got a showing at the international film festival Flickerfest, the team had high hopes for Shooter.

"We are now in post production,” Mr Carbone said.

"If all goes to plan we will be finished in June.”

Another Central Queensland local has also been involved with the project.

Emerald's Collette Hooper was brought on as executive producer for the film.

With a lifelong love of the arts, Ms Hooper has coached ballet students since 2006.

Mr Carbone's grand- mother, June Hawkins, and Ms Hooper's mother, Pat Hooper, were lifelong best friends from growing up on the land.

Ms Hooper said it was an easy decision to come on board.

She said that as a director, Mr Carbone made magic happen.

"The film is exquisitely beautiful,even though it is intensely sad,” she said.

It takes about $35,000 to get a film like Shooter off the ground.

Droving productions raised $25,000 through crowd funding and donations, but needed another $10,000 to finish the film.

After post production Droving Productions will aim to get Shooter into top-tier film festivals around the world.

It also hopes for private screenings in regional areas, and possibly Central Queensland.

You can find out more about the film and contact the trio to donate at drovingproductions.com.au