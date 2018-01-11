A race into the new year

IN A comeback bigger than ever, the Blackwater Coal Capital Speedway are launching the first 2018 race meet featuring the Central Queensland Sprintcars.

Coal Capital Speedway president Gillian Koch said organisers were excited to kick off the year with such a great event.

"For the first time at Blackwater Coal Capital Speedway, we are hosting the CQ Sprintcars for the Coalfields Cup,” Ms Koch said.

"The CQ Sprintcars have a 5.7L V8 LS1 Chev engine and a sprintcar-type front and top wing.

"There will also be junior sedans, AMCA Nationals, go karts, a small contingent of production sedans and this will be the last opportunity for the street stocks to have a run before their Queensland title, which will be held at Coal Capital Speedway's next meeting on March 17.”

About 50 nominees have registered so far, however nominations are still open until 7pm on Sunday, January 14. Competitors can nominate by sending their name, class and car number to 0474484918.

Coal Capital Speedway are the proud promoters of speedway in the Central Highlands region and are always looking for local businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the small country speedway. Contact them through their Facebook page to express your interest.

"Speedway provides great family entertainment and action-packed racing,” Ms Koch said. "This race meeting will showcase a variety of division from go karts to V8 sprintcars.

"For me as president, I personally love seeing the junior sedan competitors all mixing together and helping each other out, watching them race in a safe, controlled environment - bearing in mind that these kids are aged between 10 and 16 years old.”