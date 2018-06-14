A race to the finish line

LAST Saturday the Bluff-Blackwater Amateur Race Club hosted their inaugural annual June winter carnival.

A big crowd was on hand to enjoy the railway mining town social day of days for the year.

The rich $12,000 Blackwater Hotel QTIS Maiden 1200 metre maiden handicap was taken out by Noel (Coyney) Coyne, the former top jockey come veteran trainer broke through for a much deserved win with his stable favourite Snooze $3.20 ridden by 3kg Rockhampton apprentice Nicole Seymour, running down race leader and favourite ($3.00) from the Shane Sigvart trained Bagger Nemo.

The first feature race on the program the 1200 metre $9000 Jellinbah Bluff Newmarket was taken out by the Glenda Bell trained One More Bopa, the heavily backed ($2.40) favourite who was given a gem of a ride in transit by jockey Mark Barnham to comfortably hold off the challenge of the second placed Kwanza ($2.80) from the John Manzelmann stable.

The Button brothers made the trek west on the Capricorn highway from Rockhampton and stole the show in the main event, the McIntosh Truck, Bobcat and Excavator Hire $9000 benchmark 60 1800 metre Bluff Cup with trainer Tom Button saddling up Oakfield Midnight, owned solely by his brother Jeffrey.

Oakfield Midnight ($3.80) took off from midfield 700 metres from home full of running and circled the field, and jockey Tash Chambers hit the afterburners after turning into the straight and ran away for the most dominant win of the day by a widening 5.5 lengths.

Ross Vagg broke through for the local Bluff trainers in the class B handicap 1300 metre with Onemoretwoless the $2.80 favourite ridden by gun Rockhampton apprentice Elyce Smith.

Smith gave the Bluff trained galloper a peach of a ride, repelling the challenge of Shane Sigvart trained Bauhinia Drought, the $3.20 second elect in the closest finish of the day.

Riding honours went to jockey Tasha Chambers who took out the Claude Orford medal riding a winning double a female jockey has continuously won the medal for the last four years since its inception.

Race caller and club stalwart Scott Power thanked the Mclaughlin family and the hard working commitee for a top day of Racing and also Bluff and Blackwater community for turning out and supporting the day.