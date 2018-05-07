A round up of local Emerald race days

FINE FORM: Jockey Scott Sheargold and trainer Fred Smith with connections of battle of the bush heat Call Me Louie.

Emerald Race Club

A TOP day of country racing was held at Pioneer Park in Emerald last weekend.

Peter Tighe, who owns arguably Australia's greatest race horse Winx, gave a great insight into the success he has enjoyed with Winx and also the pressure that goes along with racing the world's best mare.

Tighe had the 2016 Cox Plate on display for all patrons on course.

Tighe was impressed with the near capacity fields in each race and the camaraderie between country racing participants and also the patrons on course.

Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts said it was a great honour to have Tighe in attendance and was looking forward to the final on June 23.

The main event, the $10,000 1100 metre Maraboon Tavern heat was taken out by one of the good guys of racing, Rockhampton trainer Fred Smith, who produced Call me Louie ($7) second up from a spell primed for the occasion and booked his stable a return ticket to the $100,000 June final.

Call me Louie was given a 10/10 ride in transit by Scott Sheargold.

In second placing it was the Ilfracombe trained from the Henry (Boy) Foster trained runner Bush Caviar ($6), who was run down by the fast finishing Smith galloper in the last 100 metres.

Mason's Chance ($3.80) worked home well for third placing, only 1.25 lengths away and will get another chance in upcoming qualifying heats to qualify for the final.

The leading lady of North Queensland racing, Olivia Cairns, has another ace up her sleeve, after Stellar Knight ($4.60) defied a massive impost of 65kg when ridden by in-form apprentice Nicole Seymour to take out the benchmark 60 handicap over 1300 metres, running home over the top of the Central Highlands leading lady Glenda Bell's runner Mono Lad ($7.00) ridden by apprentice Thomas Doyle.

Stellar Knight is now qualified to race in one of the upcoming Battle of the Bush qualifying heats after completing the required five non-Tab starts in the previous 12-months.

Marist Races

AN UNFORGETTABLE day of racing is coming up, underneath a grand white marquee while guests mingle, champagne glasses clink and horses race around a sun-soaked track.

On May 19 from 11am, the Emerald Jockey Club will host the 15th Marist College Emerald Race Day.

The event raises much-needed funds for the school's P and F Association and promises a stellar day out for all.

Marquee manager Leah Stirton, P and F president Allison Adams, and a team of committed school-based volunteers are honouring the celebration for this landmark anniversary with a fresh new approach to the already outstanding event.

"We are shaking up the look and feel this year with our stunning Lunch on the Lawn marquee,” Stirton said.

"Guests will enjoy a crisp pastel colour pallet, signature cocktail on arrival, delicious canape-style lunch and a stand-up soiree atmosphere. A sensational day for the whole family under CQ's glorious autumn sun.”

The hotly contested Fashions on the Field is back and is open to all attendees.

The Emerald Jockey Club has topped up the day's racing with extra prize money. This has ensured quality racing with the feature event being the 1615 metre Emerald Cup.

Marquee tickets are available from Marist College.

For details or to make a booking call 49823400.