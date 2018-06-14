A slam dunk for U12 girls

Basketball: Emerald Chargers U12 girls travelled to Bundaberg last month to compete in the final Central District Carnival before they travel to Brisbane for the State Championships next month.

They competed against Bundaberg and Rockhampton over the two days, and coach Damon Walsh said the team had improved immensely over the last three carnivals.

"Our improvement saw us compete for the whole 40 minutes in each game this carnival,” he said.

"We even led Bundaberg on the Sunday leading into the final quarter, but fell at the last minute.

"I have been really impressed with the improvement the team has made over the last three months.”

Walsh said Bre Walsh and Eden Catip had been strong scorers over the three carnivals, with Darby Prewitt chasing everything in defence.

"Big centre Riley Anders is growing in confidence and skill to emerge as a bit of a weapon on the court, but it is a real team effort with all the girls chipping in to compete with these big basketball centres and their massive resources,” Walsh said.

"I have been pleasantly surprised with the ability of these girls to adjust and play together.”

The Emerald Chargers are now training up to four times a week in preparation for the State Championships.

Walsh said it will be a great experience for the girls to compete in a bigger scale carnival with different levels of competitors.

"It will be a fantastic step to see where our little basketball program fits and how our girls are progressing,” he said.