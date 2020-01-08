A splash of colour to light up community

COLOURS OF FUN: A colour run and family fun day will be held in Dysart on January 18 for a bright start to 2020.

A CENTRAL Queensland town will be doused in colour this month as part of a fun family day.

Dysart Senior Rugby League Football Club has decided to give back to the community by hosting a 2020 colour run.

“Our club had such a successful season in 2019 and our community showed us so much support throughout the year, so we decided that this is the perfect time to give back to our community with an event that can be enjoyed by all of the families within our community,” Secretary Rhiannon Rowe said.

The social event is open to all ages from two years old and has been broken into seven categories including 2-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-15 years, 16-18 years and open adults.

Ms Rowe said a number of adults had already signed up and they were looking forward to getting the younger ones involved.

“We are so excited to get the younger children involved and have created smaller races to give them a chance to have their own races with the support of their family and friends,” she said.

A unique Eat Street Market will be open to the public following the colourful races, as well as Too Much Fun jumping castles from Clermont, Face Painting by Amy Crooks, Trulander Petting Zoo from Capella and live music from the RatPack in Mackay.

An open bar and live music will continue until midnight.

Ms Rowe said the event wasn’t just for the Dysart community, but residents across the entire region were invited to join in.

“We have a huge belief in this event and would be so grateful if we received support from our community and neighbouring communities,” she said.

“Not only will it be a fun day out, but it also promotes physical activity and family togetherness.”

The club is encouraging anyone who wishes to be involved – suppliers of activities, food, drink or market stall volunteers – to contact Ms Rowe.

“We would love to have as many people involved as possible,” she said.

“We are also looking for volunteers to assist us with running of the event on the day.

“If you are a part of a not-for-profit club within the region and would like to help out, please get in contact as we are able to offer monetary donations for your club in return of you helping out at the event.”

She said the 100th ticket sold would also receive a free $30 dinner voucher.

Ms Rowe said the event wouldn’t be possible without the BHP Benefiting my Community Grants Program and the continued support from Isaac Regional Council.

EVENT INFORMATION:

When: Saturday, January 18

Where: Senior Rugby League Fields at 1 Fisher St, Dysart.

Registration: From 4-5pm $7 for ages 2-6. $12 for ages 7-12, $17 for ages 13-18 and $22 for adults.

Tickets: Can be bought online here or by contacting Ms Rowe on 0428 181 886 or emailing dsrlfcsecretary@gmail.com. Tickets will be available until 5pm on January 18.