Truckie asks out boss’s daughter on TV
It's been a tough few days for the truckie who experienced a lucky escape after a 12kg rock was hurled at his rig yesterday, forcing him to swerve on a busy Melbourne highway.
But he was all smiles on Sunrise this morning when talking about a certain someone.
Host David Koch was interviewing Andrew Martin about the terrifying moment three teens hurled rocks at his vehicle, when he decided to take a moment to ask a very important question.
"Thanks Kochie, but before I go can I do a quick shout out?" Mr Martin asked.
"My boss's daughter is watching she's probably going red-faced right now, but what are you doing on Friday night? Do you want to go out to the movies?"
The studio paused, before bursting into laugher.
"Andrew you're a romantic well; will pick her up in the rig?" Koch asked.
"Oh, I don't think the boss would mind that, he would probably piss himself laughing," Mr Martin responded.
Koch replied: "That is terrific. Call the boss's daughter. Can you let us know what the answer was?"
Mr Martin admitted he probably wouldn't be "coming back to work for a while".
Koch took it upon himself to play cupid, promising to organise and fund the romantic date.
"Sunrise will organise a romantic night out for you and the bosses daughter. How is that?"
In hysterics, Mr Martin liked Koch's idea but said he had to get the "other party to agree".
The truckie, who cops have dubbed a "very lucky man" was travelling 100km/h along Melbourne's Western Highway on Monday morning when he spotted three boys ahead throwing stones.
One of the rocks, which weighed a whopping 12kg, smashed into his windscreen forcing him to swerve before pulling over to the emergency lane.
It is understood the boys threw two large rocks at Mr Martin's truck with dashcam footage capturing the moment one of them smashed his windscreen.
The truckie who cheated death when a 12kg rock was thrown at his rig from an overpass just asked his boss’s daughter out LIVE on Sunrise! 😆 pic.twitter.com/M1DIt9JhmO— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 26, 2018
The impact forced him to swerve before pulling over to the emergency lane about 2.20pm yesterday.
"I could see a rock coming, I knew what their intention was and I couldn't believe it," Mr Martin, who has been driving trucks for 12 months, told Nine News.
"I was pretty lucky considering it didn't go in the driver's side … it could've been another story."
Despite the terrifying ordeal, Mr Martin managed to jump out of his truck and chase the boys across four lanes of the freeway, but they got away.
"I just got sprayed with shrapnel then just managed to pull up safely," he told Seven News.
"It could have easy got another car and caused serious damage or even killed someone."
Police are now hunting the culprits thought to be aged between 12 and 16.
Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan said the likelihood of the incident causing an accident was very high.
"It's incredibly dangerous. The rock itself is incredibly heavy," Mr Ryan said. "It can cause serious injury, if not death. The driver is very lucky he wasn't injured."
Mr Martin told Nine News all he could remember about the boys was that one was wearing a green-coloured hoodie.
The youths will likely face a number of charges when caught, including reckless conduct endangering life.
"I'd like to see their time in court, and fess up to what they've done and realise the consequences and severity of putting people's lives at risk," Mr Martin said.
He warned the boys: "It's just not on, you're playing with people's lives."
Mr Martin, who was driving from Melbourne to Adelaide carrying a load of foam, said the damage was easily a couple of hundred dollars for the windscreen alone.
"Then we've got the downtime of trying to reschedule loads around. It's thrown everything out of the window," the Ashley's Transport employee said.
Investigations are ongoing, with witnesses urged to come forward.