A truckload of hope

LAST week, Travis Scoular posted a callout on Facebook.

He simply asked for donations of hay to deliver to the New South Wales central-west after bushfires ripped through the area, leaving farmers devastated as property, livestock and homes were destroyed.

It didn't take long to fill the truck with 40 bales, enough to make a full load. He hit the road just three days later.

Mr Scoular joined more than 100 trucks from Queensland and NSW transporting donations.

It was a journey in which humble and generous locals did their bit to help complete strangers in need.

Last Thursday, Mr Scoular loaded the Sloans Livestock truck with donated hay and was powered throughout the journey with diesel donations.

Mr Scoular said he knew the fire was bad, but it wasn't until he rolled into town that it really sunk in.

"Everything was wiped out,” he said.

"Until you're on the ground, you can't grasp how bad it is.

"There was one guy who lost everything - his home, his property and all of his livestock.

"It pulled on the heartstrings, the news just couldn't do it justice.”

Mr Scoular said he felt "100 foot tall” when he arrived in Dunedoo beside his compatriots.

"There were kids lining the street with signs that said 'thank you' and there were too many trucks to fit into the showground,” he said.

"The original plan was to unload the trucks at the showground and the hay would be dispersed from there, but there were too many trucks so we delivered it directly to the farmers.”

The hay donated from Central Highland locals on the Sloans Livestock truck was given to Ian and Judy Haynes.

A shocking 90% of their property had been destroyed in the bushfire. The generous donation of hay will increase the likelihood of their remaining livestock surviving until rain eases pressure and grass begins to grow again.

A humble Mr Scoular said helping out was a "no-brainer”.

"It was just a matter of me driving a truck,” he said.

"When you're in a position to help, why wouldn't you?

"Knowing you've helped someone get through tough times, it makes it all worth it.”

Glenys and Warwick Ryan from Springsure were among the generous locals who donated.

Mr Ryan said they knew they wanted to help as soon as they saw Mr Scoular's shout-out on Facebook.

"When people are down and out, we like to try and help,” Mr Ryan said.

"Sometimes people don't see a way out, but when everyone in the community helps it quickly adds up.

"It picks people up if farmers can see there are others willing to help.

"They realise they don't have to do it on their own.”

DONATIONS

Truck and trailer: Barry Sloan, Sloans Livestock and Machinery

Hay: Glenys and Warwick Ryan from Springsure and Tony and Mary O'Regan, Emerald Hay

Fuel: Jason Hartwell, Zero Harm Safety and Training, David Morrison Gulgong Shell and Gulgong BP