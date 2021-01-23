‘A true gentleman’: Tributes flow for ALP politician

Jon Sullivan, a politician who represented Queenslanders for more than a decade, has passed away.

Jon Sullivan, a politician who represented Queenslanders for more than a decade, has passed away.

Jon Sullivan, a longstanding Queensland politician who represented Queenslanders at state and federal levels, has passed away at age 70.

The Bulli-born politician was elected to the Queensland Legislative Assembly for Glass House in 1989 before representing Caboolture from 1992 to 1998.

Mr Sullivan died on Sunday and was remembered at a funeral service on Thursday.

ALP candidate Jon Sullivan handing out how to vote forms at Narangba State School in the 2010 Federal election.

Elected to the Federal House of Representatives for Longman in 2007, Mr Sullivan was defeated in 2010.

Act for Kids executive director Stephen Beckett wrote online that he was saddened over the passing of his "good friend and mentor".

Former Federal member for Longman Jon Sullivan pictured with former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Brendan Gore at a visit to the Caboolture Riverbank Estate. Picture: Sarah Marshall

"A true gentleman," Mr Beckett wrote.

The Federal Member for Perth said Mr Sullivan was "a lovely man".

State member for Morayfield and Minister for Police Mark Ryan said it was a sad time for Mr Sullivan's wife Carryn, family and the broader community.

"Jon will be sadly missed," Mr Ryan said.

"He was a great contributor to society."

Close friend of almost 20 years Kerrie Craig said Mr Sullivan was an articulate and creative man who was revered among his friends.

"He was much-loved," Ms Craig said.

"He was a really interesting guy who could have a conversation about anything."

She said Mr Sullivan had many close friends through the annual Woodford Folk Festival and through his involvement in supporting local musicians.

Originally published as 'A true gentleman': Tributes flow for Labor politician Jon Sullivan