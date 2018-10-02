Waitress horrified by racist note

Regina Boone’s daughter Jasmine Brewer received a racist note from a customer at the restaurant where she works.

A WAITRESS was horrified to receive a racist note from customers she had been serving instead of a tip.

Jasmine Brewer's mother Regina Boone took to Facebook to express her disgust at the message left for her daughter on September 20, in a post that has been shared hundreds of times and generated media attention.

Ms Brewer was waiting on a table of four people at Appleby's in Radcliff in the US state of Kentucky when she saw the note on the back of a napkin left on the table.

"We don't tip black people," it read.

In her post, Ms Boone said "this is why they kneel" in reference to NFL players who have sparked controversy, including criticism from Donald Trump, for kneeling when the national anthem is played at the start of games.

The symbolic move is a protest against racism but has divided Americans.

"You think racism does not exist, IT DOES! This was left for MY BABY tonight," Ms Boone wrote.

"I don't accept or tolerate disrespect! I'm furious but I know there's a God in Heaven who sits high and looks low! Racial and social justice!

"I kneel at the cross and stand for the pledge but racism is real! Take a look in the mirror. Are you strong enough to stand against it? I AM AND ALWAYS WILL BE!

"My beautiful child, I got you! Always will! Hold your head HIGH and ALWAYS be proud of who you are!"

The post received countless messages of support and local media coverage, sparking a renewed conversation about simmering racist attitudes in the US.

"It's saddens me that there are people of this nature everywhere we turn today," one comment read.

Another said: "Madam, you tell your lovely daughter to tell them to kiss her freaking a**."

Speaking to local TV news outlet KXXV, Ms Boone said the support had given her daughter hope.

"What it says is that there's good in this world," she said.

"Not everyone sees colour as the first thing they see when they meet someone."

There have been a spate of widely reported racist incidents at restaurants in recent years, with customers leaving disgusting notes for African-American waitresses.

Last year, Kelly Carter was serving a couple at a restaurant in Virginia when she received a similar message on the bill instead of a tip.

"Great service, don't tip black people," it said.

"It was just total shock, that's all I can say," she told NBC Washington.

"I looked at the receipt three times is what I did because I was shocked because I've never been a server and seen that."

And in July this year, Kahlil Cavil, a waiter in Texas, was left a hateful comment instead of a tip from a customer who called him a "terrorist".