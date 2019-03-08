A week of uni firsts

CELEBRATING: CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp was excited about this week's events at the Emerald campus.

CELEBRATING: CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp was excited about this week's events at the Emerald campus. Taylor Battersby

A VISIT from the new vice-chancellor, an orientation day and the town's first graduation - it's been a big week for CQUniversity Emerald.

Earlier in the week, Professor Nick Klomp, who was announced as CQUniversity's new vice-chancellor in August, said he was "delighted” the university had a presence in Emerald.

During his visit to the campus for orientation day, he said the facilities "look lovely”.

"It's certainly not our biggest operation ... (but) there's clearly a need for education (here), for interactions with business and industry,” he said.

"To be able to provide for the graduates, everyone from certificates all the way to PhDs, is really important.”

Prof Klomp said he believed having a CQUniversity campus in Emerald was significant for the broader community.

"They can say, 'Wow, that's actually an option. I can actually study post-secondary,'” he said.

"(Post-secondary) education changes lives, don't underestimate it for a second.

"They (university campuses) can make such a difference to the community.

"It helps retain and attract young adults, it helps build the community, it helps build the economy of the region.

"I'm really proud about that.”

While in Emerald, ProfKlomp also attended the campus' first graduation, which was held yesterday at Calvary Christian Church.

This graduation was Prof Klomp's first as vice-chancellor.

"I've been to almost 200 graduations ... across Australia and you would think I'd get sick of them,” he said.

"I never do. It is amazing.It's a recognition of your personal achievement and it's a celebration for the whole community.”