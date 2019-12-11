A White Christmas Gala Ball is coming to Emerald

Roses and Beans are hosting a White Christmas Gala Ball, an event that aims to bring together people from across the region.

AN EMERALD team is bringing a festive night full of glitz and glamour to the Central Highlands this Christmas.

Roses and Beans are hosting their first ever White Christmas Gala Ball, a night full of “stunning styling” and live entertainment.

“We wanted to bring something next level, something special that you would normally see in Brisbane or Sydney,” said events team member Misha Grayson.

“It’s all next level, absolutely stunning, a unique event. That’s what we really wanted to bring to the community.”

The gala ball is being held as a fundraising event for the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre, with the team having already raised $15,000.

“We wanted to do something special for them because they do so much for the community,” Ms Grayson said.

Guests will be served canapes and drinks on arrival, cocktails and a three-course sit down alternate drop throughout the evening.

Ballroom dancers from Emerald’s Take the Lead Ballroom Dance Academy will perform more traditional dances and a local DJ and live band will keep the party going.

Ms Grayson said it was a great chance for colleagues, friends and family to get together at the end of the year.

“Instead of trying to organise all different Christmas parties, combine them and come along,” she said.

“Have a drink, have a dance, let your hair down and enjoy the night.”

The White Christmas Gala Ball will start at 6pm on December 20 at Emerald Town Hall with a ‘white if you like’ dress code.

“Everyone is encouraged to dress in white, but if you don’t want to wear it, you don’t have to,” Ms Grayson said.

Tickets cost $85 per person, include dinner and drinks and can be purchased up until the night by messaging the team through the Roses and Beans Facebook page, inquire in store or give them a call.

“It’s [the event] for a great cause and a great opportunity to get friends and family together and support local business and the local community,” Ms Grayson said.

“It’s something more formal for the community that we wouldn’t normally have.”