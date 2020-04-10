A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

Brave Companion Dog Rescue in Laidley has been caring for the gorgeous pup for 327 days – and while staff adore her, they say they’re heartbroken Precious hasn’t found a permanent home.

She's a friendly, loving "bundle of joy" - but four-year old Precious has spent almost one-quarter of her life without a proper home, stranded at a Brisbane animal shelter.

Four-year-old Precious loves to cuddle and play ball. Picture: supplied

"She's so deserving," Brave Companion co-ordinator Ludelle Milne said.

Mrs Milne fears poor Precious could be the victim of canine-prejudice.

"She's a Sharpei-Staffy cross," Ms Milne said.

"Some people just don't like staffies. I think they've got a bad reputation and people shy away from them."

But Precious defies any negative stereotypes - with Heart of gold and a contagious smile.

Precious has spent more than 320 days at Brave Companion Dog Rescue. Picture: Supplied

Brave Dogs commenced "operation rescue precious" in August last year, hoping to place the darling dog in a home she deserves.

But while her four-legged friends have been swept up by loving arms, Precious remains homeless.

And Brave Companion's shelter is approaching capacity.

"One (dog) went out this morning but there's two coming in," Ms Milne said.

Easter is a time for love and connection - and the Brave Companion volunteers are hoping that the right family will open their hearts.

"We don't dump dogs on people … if it doesn't suit the lifestyle, what's the point in the dog being there," Ms Milne said.

Mrs Milne said Precious should be an only dog for an adult family.

Precious can be timid at first, but once she warms up - "She loves playing ball, loves to go for a swim … heaps of cuddles."

Those who can't rescue can help in other ways - Brave Dogs are in desperate need of dog walking volunteers.

"We have a duty of care to the dogs. They MUST be fed and walked as well as their pens cleaned EVERYDAY," a post by the organisation said.

It's the perfect excuse for some sunshine and canine connection, among the lockdown.

"We've got the hand sanitiser, we keep space between us," Mrs Milne said.

"Just bring Sunscreen, old clothes, some outdoor shoes," - and plenty of energy.

"Some dogs can be a bit of a challenge … They can be a bit jumpy, but they just want to play."

If you're interested in helping Precious or the shelter, you can contact Brave Companion Dog Rescue here.

Originally published as A year in the pound: The dog who's still waiting for a home