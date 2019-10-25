A year of successfully catching customers for Emerald business

HOOKED: The Emerald Fish and Chippery has turned one.

ONE year ago, Tara Walters saw an opportunity to provide a tasty service to Emerald.

It was her first time running a takeaway business but, after a building renovation and a brand renaming, customers were hooked.

Thus on October 18, 2018, Hooked Fish and Chippery was born, and it is still luring in the hungry for lunch and dinner.

“The burgers are our best sellers,” Ms Walters said, “and the weekends are the busiest.

“In the past year we’ve just been busy trying to serve people out here.”

The Walters family has been in Emerald about 20 years and decided it was time to give something back.

“We went into business just to be part of the community,” Ms Walters said.

“The main thing I enjoy is talking to the customers.”

“I like being out for a chat.”

The philosophy of the fish and chippery includes consistently offering a superb customer experience.

“We wanted to make the shop look modern, but bring back old fashioned service,” Ms Walters said.

“The best thing you can do is have some personal service.”

Her children help run the store on the south side of town, and it Ms Walters said everybody enjoys the selection of seafood, chips, burgers, and milkshakes.

“We get people from all walks of life.

“We have repeat customers, young and old.”

For its birthday, Hooked gave away some family meal packs over the weekend.

“I’d like to thank the community for its ongoing support for our first 12 months,” Ms Walters said.

“We look forward to continuing to serve them great food.”

Online reviews praise the “delicious fish and crunchy chips” and generous servings.

Hooked Fish and Chippery on Mayfair Drive is open daily from 11am to 8pm.

Its menu is available on Facebook.