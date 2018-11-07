Girl ‘stomped baby to death’

A 10-year-old was led into court in handcuffs yesterday and charged with killing a baby after stomping on his head at daycare centre.

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl was led into court in handcuffs yesterday and charged with killing a baby after stomping on his head at daycare centre in the US state of Wisconsin.

The six-month-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident last week, but was declared dead.

Officials said the girl dropped him by accident, panicked and stomped on the child's head until he stopped crying.

The StarTribune reported the young girl cried throughout the 10-minute hearing.

She was living at a foster home which also served as a daycare centre in the town of Wheaton, but her biological parents were with her in court, KWQC reported.

The young girl buried her head into mother’s arms.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk from Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said the infant hit his head on a footstool and he started crying before the girl panicked and stamped on his head.

"Later that afternoon the sheriff's department received a call from medical personnel, a doctor, attending this youth and indicated that his belief was that the injuries sustained by the six-month boy was not an accident," Sheriff Kowalczyk said.

According to the StarTribune, the girl was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and the baby's death is still under investigation.

