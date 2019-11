BURNS: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man from Rolleston to Rockhampton Hospital with facial burns on November 2.

A MAN was hospitalised with facial burns from a fuel fire at Rolleston last night.

The man in his early twenties was refuelling a generator when it ignited at the Carnarvon Hwy about 7.30pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

He was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition on-board the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.