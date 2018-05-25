A yummy start to the day

FILLING UP: Emerald North State School provides a breakfast program to help kick-start students' learning.

FILLING UP: Emerald North State School provides a breakfast program to help kick-start students' learning. Kristen Booth

EMERALD North State School students kick start their school day like kings and queens with a weekly buffet-style breakfast provided by the school.

Every Monday and Tuesday morning, chaplain Mark Burlery, with the help of community members, serves up a spread of breakfast to all students before school.

"It's something as chaplain I love being involved in,” he said.

"It's all part of providing that holistic support to our students here.

"For our students, the breakfast club is particularly beneficial for those young people travelling in from properties who may have had breakfast several hours before the school day starts, so by the time they reach school they're hungry and low on energy again.”

They offer fruit, a variety of breads to make toast, juice, milk and milo, as well as more special spreads of pancakes for the bigger occasions like the recent NAPLAN tests.

All food products and funds to kick-start the program are donated from local businesses throughout the community.

During the time the Breakfast Club has been running, staff and parents have seen an increase in the number of students arriving at school on time.

"They're here with a big smile in the morning, so it certainly seems to be something they enjoy,” Mr Burlery said.

School principal Lisa Roach said the club was something the children enjoyed.

"The students help serve breakfast which builds co-operation, respectful relationships and good citizenship in serving others,” she said.

"The chat, socialising, meeting with friends and going to class with a content tummy. It is a time for community members to contribute positively to the lives of children... it takes a village to raise a child.

"Breakfast clubs operate in schools throughout Queensland, often initiated by school chaplains, to serve up a 'start up' meal for the day.

"Breakfast was a need, there was someone ready to facilitate and provide the service.”

The most important meal for all ages

ACCORDING to the experts, regardless of age, breakfast is the most important of the day.

Emerald Hospital dietician Belinda Chapman said starting the day with a good meal helps to improve concentration and maintain a healthy weight.

"The first big reason, and especially for children, would be it helps improve their concentration, their mental performance, memory and even their alertness at school, which is obviously really important for the kids,” she said.

"The other big thing, is we're fasted overnight - we eat dinner then we go to sleep, the longest time in the 24-hour period that we are fasted.

"Essentially what it's doing, by breaking that fast and eating regularly, is helping us to maintain a healthy weight.

"So breakfast is really important.

"The next big thing, is it gives everyone, kids, adults energy and essential nutrients.”

Ms Chapman said they always encourage "healthier options for breakfast”.

"Wholegrain cereal with milk, yoghurt, with fruit on top, avoiding things like Coco Pops and Corn Flakes,” she said.

"They are full of sugar and don't have a lot of fibre. You'll get a surge of energy for about an hour then kids will lose all their concentration and alertness.

"Wholegrain toast with spread like vegemite, peanut butter, baked beans or avocado. Muesli, porridge and oats, eggs on toast, and homemade smoothies are always a quick and easy option.”