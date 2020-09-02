Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch Ignatius Park v TCC

callum dick
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Now, after five weeks of intense schoolboys footy, only four teams remain.

Two sides, Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College, go head-to-head in Mackay today for a place in the grand final.

The game will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off at 10am.

AARON PAYNE CUP SEMI-FINALS -

(10am) - Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College in Mackay

11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Kirwan State High School in Townsville

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming ignatius park college livestream livestreaming the cathedral college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING: Mt Martin man gone for two days

        MISSING: Mt Martin man gone for two days

        Breaking Have you seen Greg? Police are searching for 56-year-old Mount Martin man Gregory Dunn

        Miner aided drug trafficker by storing firearms and drugs

        Premium Content Miner aided drug trafficker by storing firearms and drugs

        News A miner struggling to deal with his wife’s cancer diagnosis aided a known drug...

        Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Premium Content Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Politics What the outcome means for controversial North Qld project.

        CQ leader commits $75M to sealing ‘notorious’ rural road

        Premium Content CQ leader commits $75M to sealing ‘notorious’ rural road

        Politics Locals push to get the 74-kilometre unsealed section fixed after a motorcyclist was...