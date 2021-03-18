Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour reach the stricken vessel on Wednesay morning.
Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour reach the stricken vessel on Wednesay morning.
News

ABANDON SHIP! Yacht sinks off Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
17th Mar 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 18th Mar 2021 4:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Seafarers are being warned to look out for hazards after a yacht had to be abandoned off the coast of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has been broadcasting warnings of a potential navigational hazard after it rescued a crew of six from a 47 foot yacht which had lost its steering and was taking on water in the early hours of Wednesday.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour was tasked at 1.45am when the yacht's skipper called for urgent help 20 nautical miles south of Coffs Harbour and east of Nambucca.

The yacht's rudder had jammed to the port side, making a tow virtually impossible.

Marine Rescue said via its Facebook page the return journey to Coffs Harbour would have taken 12 hours.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour is now broadcasting warnings to alert other boaters in the area to the potential navigational hazard posed by the sinking boat.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coffs harbour yacht club marine rescue coffs harbour yachts
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sapphire caravan park guests evacuated at 3.30am

        Premium Content Sapphire caravan park guests evacuated at 3.30am

        News ‘It was still coming up when we were evacuating people and we didn’t know where it was going to finish.’

        Sapphire not out of the woods with risk of more heavy rain

        Sapphire not out of the woods with risk of more heavy rain

        News ‘There’s still rain in the area and the risk we may see heavier falls’: Experts...

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous

        Road closures following heavy rainfall across CQ

        Premium Content Road closures following heavy rainfall across CQ

        Information Many roads across the Central Highlands and Isaac regions remain closed following...