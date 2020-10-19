Menu
North Rockhampton Bowls Club October 2020
Abandoned bowls club for sale for shockingly low price

19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
THE North Rockhampton Bowls Club is back on the market - for a fraction of the price it was first listed for in 2018.

The club closed in September 2018 due to financial difficulties and was put up for sale a couple of months later via expressions of interest.

The property then went up for auction in February 2019 and bids of $400,000, $700,000 and $900,000 were offered but were denied as they were below the asking price at the time.

The North Rocky Bowls Club inside, pictured in 2018.
It was then listed for $1.2 million which was later reduced to $990,000 before the ANZ bank took possession of the property in June 2019.

The Morning Bulletin understands this is the first time the property has gone on the market since the bank took over.

Representing the sale is Kas Woch of Kas Woch Real Estate who wasn't abole to provide any information around who was directing the sale but said he was contacting a "long list" of parties that previously made offers.

The club was first established in the 1940s and has various renovations and buildings added over time.
He said there had already been a couple of offers on the table which he was working through now.

The site has been subject to a lot of vandalism and weather damage over the two years it has been vacant.

North Rockhampton Bowls Club greens in October 2019.
The Morning Bulletin previously reported there were holes in the roof, windows had been smashed, cooper wire had been stolen, shade sails were torn and mangled, and the lawn was overgrown and filled with weeds.

Mr Woch noted there was no structural damage to the building.

Damage at the club as it stands in October 2020
"The people looking after the selling process have tried their best to keep people out but its been a difficult job," Mr Woch said.

It is expected the club will be sold in the next couple of weeks.

ANZ Bank has been contacted for comment.

For previous stories on the bowls club visit here.

Damage at the abandoned North Rockhampton Bowls Club in May 2020.
