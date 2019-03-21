Menu
Login
Queensland Police
Queensland Police File
Breaking

Abduction investigation charges

21st Mar 2019 8:38 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a woman after a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Biloela on yesterday.

It will be alleged the girl was taken from Malakoff Street and, as a result, police declared an Amber Alert.

The child was located safe after a member of the public alerted police after seeing the amber alert and noticing the vehicle in the Calliope area around 7pm.

A 24-year-old Emerald woman has been charged with one count each of abduction, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving whilst unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

She is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

biloela calliope charges child abduction court crime emerald
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Walking for their New Zealand neighbours

    Walking for their New Zealand neighbours

    News Town walks in display of solidarity.

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:38 PM
    Building bonds in club

    Building bonds in club

    News Focus on family, mentoring.

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:35 PM
    Motel owners retire after two decades

    Motel owners retire after two decades

    News They ran a local motel for 23 years.

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:32 PM
    Just not enough rain

    Just not enough rain

    News Need more to help stock.

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:24 PM