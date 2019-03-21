Abduction investigation charges

DETECTIVES have charged a woman after a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Biloela on yesterday.

It will be alleged the girl was taken from Malakoff Street and, as a result, police declared an Amber Alert.

The child was located safe after a member of the public alerted police after seeing the amber alert and noticing the vehicle in the Calliope area around 7pm.

A 24-year-old Emerald woman has been charged with one count each of abduction, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving whilst unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

She is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court today.